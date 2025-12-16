US banking giant JP MorganChase to set up Asia's largest GCC in India

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JP Morgan will occupy a 2 million sq ft GCC in Mumbai's Powai for 30,000 staff, making it Asia's largest such centre when completed by 2029.

Avik Das, Gulveen Aulakh
Dec 16 2025

US banking giant JP Morgan will be the sole occupier of the 2 million square feet global capacity centre (GCC) space meant for 30,000 employees in Mumbai’s Powai, according to people in the know, making the centre the largest such in Asia when it is completed in 2029.
 
The American banker’s GCC push in India comes on the back of it taking up nearly 1 million sq ft of office space over the last two years, pegging it amongst the busiest in the banking, finance, securities and insurance (BFSI) segment in India. Earlier this month, it leased a 176,000 sq
