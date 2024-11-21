Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / US charges on Adani Group chief & others are credit negative: Moody's

US charges on Adani Group chief & others are credit negative: Moody's

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged in the United States in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme amounting to $265 million

Adani, Gautam Adani

During the alleged scheme, Adani Green raised more than $175 million from US investors, and Azure Power’s stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the SEC said in a statement | (Photo: Reuters)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the US indictment of Adani Group’s chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges, rating agency Moody’s on Thursday said such charges are credit negative for the group’s companies.
 
“Our main focus when assessing Adani Group is on the ability of the group’s companies to access capital to meet their liquidity requirements and on its governance practices,” Moody’s said in a statement.
 
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged in the United States in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme amounting to $265 million. US prosecutors alleged that Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six other defendants paid bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy supply contracts yielding $2 billion in profits over 20 years.
 
 
Meanwhile, BSE listed Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) informed stock exchange that in light of these developments, its subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings.
 
AGEL subsidiaries -- Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Ltd, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Two Ltd and Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One Pvt Ltd -- had proposed to raise funds through green Bond Issuance.
 
Adani and others have been indicted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York for allegedly violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). A complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
 
“During the alleged scheme, Adani Green raised more than $175 million from US investors, and Azure Power’s stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange,” SEC said in a statement.

Also Read

Adani

Adani group stocks' combined mcap erodes by Rs 2.45 trn amid allegations

Adani Green Ltd

What does the SEC indictment of Adani mean, and is there an Indian equivalent?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Adani Enterprises tests Jan 2023 Hindenburg fall support; can slide 34%

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Green calls off US-bond fund raising after bribery allegations

Gautam Adani, Adani

Timing of report raises questions: Amit Malviya on US charging Adani

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Moodys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon