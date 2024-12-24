Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 07:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / V2 Retail aims to enhance customer experience, exits entry price points

V2 Retail aims to enhance customer experience, exits entry price points

Company aims for Rs 2,800 cr revenue, 250 stores in next two years

Fashion industry

Image: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-based consumer retail brand V2 Retail is focusing on enhancing customer experience and expanding product ranges to drive long-term growth.
 
“Last year, we saw a same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 31 per cent, much higher than the industry average of 5-9 per cent. We aim to increase our revenue to Rs 2,800 crore with a network of 250 stores from the current 158 in the next two years,” Akash Agarwal, whole-time director at the company, told Business Standard.
 
The company is set to close FY24 with a revenue of Rs 1,800 crore, up from Rs 1,150 crore in FY23.
 
 
Agarwal said the company has bucked the ongoing industry-wide demand pressure as consumers continue to shift from the unorganised value segment to the organised segment.
 
“So even if there is not an increase in the total number of customers coming into the market, we are taking away share from the unorganised retailers. Additionally, we are also taking away sales from our competitors because we have completely reinvented ourselves in the last four years,” he said.

Also Read

Fashion industry

Fashion retailers may see up to 15% revenue growth in FY25: Report

Fashion industry

Value fashion retailer Baazar Style raises Rs 250 cr from anchor investors

Trent

Fashion retailer Trent shares jumps over 3% ahead of Nifty rejig

IPO

EV-maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers, seeks Rs 1,000 crore

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Wheat acreage matches normal area, raising hopes of regular harvest

 
The bulk of the investment for this reinvention has gone into product development, which has also led to the shutting down of the entry price point and an increase in the company’s average selling price to Rs 300-Rs 350.
 
“We have also given a mandate to redesign our stores to upgrade the façade, lighting, and visual merchandising, which we’ll roll out in the next six months,” he added.
 
The company, meanwhile, has also pushed the launch of its website to the last quarter of this financial year or the first quarter of the approaching financial year.
 
“We don’t want to burn any cash and just want to build it as an extra channel for our existing customer base. We want to make the technology foolproof before launching it. So, while we had planned to launch it by December, it should start from March 2025 or the first quarter of FY26,” he added.

More From This Section

Bonds

IRFC raises Rs 2,840 cr through 10-year bonds at 7.15% interest rate

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL begins Rs 6,100 cr pre-project activities on Andhra refinery

fine penalty

NFRA slaps a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Deloitte Haskins for ZEEL audit

Daimler Truck innovation & development center

Truckmaker Daimler India's TN plant receives IGBC platinum certification

Akasa Air

Akasa Air fined Rs 10 lakh by DGCA for denying boarding to passengers

Topics : fashion retail brands in india V2 Retail customer experience

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon