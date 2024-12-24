Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BPCL announces Rs 6,100 cr refinery project in Andhra, wins NTPC solar bid

BPCL announces Rs 6,100 cr refinery project in Andhra, wins NTPC solar bid

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited announced two major energy projects in both traditional and renewable energy sectors

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), in exchange filings, announced two major developments on Tuesday: Commencement of the pre-project activities for a greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on the East Coast in Andhra Pradesh worth Rs 6,100 crore and its win of NTPC’s reverse auction for 1,200 MW ISTS-connected solar PV projects across India.

Greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex

BPCL’s board approved the commencement of pre-project activities for a greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on the East Coast in Andhra Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is Rs
6,100 crore.
 
Pre-project phase will include:
  • Initial studies
  • Land identification and acquisition
  • Detailed feasibility report preparation
  • Environmental impact assessment
  • Basic design engineering package
  • Front-end engineering design
 
“The Trading window for dealing in BPCL securities was closed from Saturday, 21st December, 2024 up to Thursday, 26th December 2024,” the filing mentioned.
 

Also Read

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL buys first crude oil cargo from Argentina for Feb delivery: Reports

Indian Oil

Arvindar Singh Sahney will be new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Russia oil intake share declines to 34% in September quarter, says BPCL

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 71.8% on lower marketing margins

 

Solar power auction win

In a separate announcement, BPCL disclosed its success in NTPC’s reverse auction for 1,200 MW ISTS-connected solar PV projects across India. The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a capacity of 150 MW. The capital outlay of the project is Rs 756.45 crore over two years.
 
The project also has a projected annual revenue of Rs 100 crore, while producing around 400 million units annually in clean energy. 
“This milestone highlights BPCLs commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives and contributing to India’s clean energy transition,” the company said.
 
BPCL reported a 72 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,297 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2024-25, due to lower refining margins and cracks. The state-run oil retailer had posted a profit of Rs 8,243 crore in the same period last year.
 
The shares of BPCL closed at Rs 291.70 on the BSE today, up by 0.9 per cent from the previous session’s closing price.

More From This Section

fine penalty

NFRA slaps a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Deloitte Haskins for ZEEL audit

Daimler Truck innovation & development center

Truckmaker Daimler India's TN plant receives IGBC platinum certification

Akasa Air

Akasa Air fined Rs 10 lakh by DGCA for denying boarding to passengers

semiconductor

BigBloc's arm Siam Cement wins order from Tata for semiconductor unit

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca withdraws EU application for experimental lung cancer drug

Topics : BPCL renewable energy solar power projects NTPC's solar power drive Andhra Pradesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon