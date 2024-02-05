Vanguard slashes Ola's valuation by another 29% to $1.88 billion

US-based investment management firm Vanguard has marked down mobility company Ola’s valuation to $1.88 billion. This is the third markdown in the Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm’s valuation by Vanguard since February 2023.

Vanguard has marked down Ola’s parent ANI Technologies to $1.88 billion as of November 30, 2023, as per its regulatory filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is 29 per cent lower than its previous fair value of $2.65 billion as of August 31, last year.

Vanguard's latest fair value of $1.88 billion is 74 per cent lower than the last valuation at which the company raised money.

Last year in February, Vanguard marked down the valuation of ANI Technologies by about 34 per cent to $4.8 billion from $7.3 billion. Later, Vanguard slashed its holding by another 52.7 per cent to $3.5 billion in its July disclosure.

Vanguard reportedly has about a 0.7 per cent stake in the ride-hailing firm. The company didn’t comment on its valuation being slashed by Vanguard.

In December 2021, the mobility platform raised about $139 million from a few investors, including IIFL, Edelweiss, and Sunil Munjal-led Hero Enterprise. This is according to regulatory documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Ola had been valued at about $7.3 billion at that time.

Ola recently announced that its India mobility business has turned earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) positive in 2022-23 (FY23), making it one of the few Indian internet companies to achieve this feat.

For the consolidated entity, the revenue from operations and other income for FY23 stood at Rs 3,000 crore compared to Rs 2,120 crore in 2021-22 (FY22). The Ebitda loss for the consolidated entity, excluding discontinued business, was reduced to Rs 29 crore in FY23 from Rs 291 crore in FY22.

ANI Technologies standalone (Ola’s India mobility business) total revenue has gone up by 48 per cent in FY23 to Rs 2,135 crore from Rs 1,350 crore in FY22. Total revenue includes revenue from operations and other income. It achieved segment-adjusted Ebitda of Rs 250 crore in FY23.

This is not the first time Vanguard has marked down the valuation of the Bengaluru-based firm. In 2017, Vanguard marked down Ola’s valuation by 40 per cent. This indicated a valuation of about $3 billion, down from the company’s $5 billion when it last raised $500 million in November 2015. Vanguard later marked up the valuation in subsequent months.

The firm reportedly cut the value of its investment by 45 per cent between December 2019 and June 2020 and 9.5 per cent in 2021, reducing Ola’s valuation from over $6 billion to around $3 billion.

In 2022, Ola shut its in-cab infotainment service. In the same year, it also shut down its used vehicles business Ola Cars and its quick-commerce unit Ola Dash, which promised 10-minute food delivery. It repurposed the infrastructure and capabilities of the Ola Cars business towards boosting the Ola Electric sales and service network. The company shut down Ola Cars within a year of its launch as it shifted focus to its electric two-wheeler and car verticals. Ola shut down Ola Cafe, Food Panda, Ola Foods, and Ola Dash.