Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2023-24. The dividend will amount to Rs 6,877 crore.
"The Board of Directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Monday, May 22, 2023 have approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share which is 1850 per cent on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 6,877 crores.," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Accoring to the company, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Accoring to the company, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Also Read
Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here
Considering options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal
Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share
Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12
CRISIL revises outlook on Vedanta's loans from 'stable' to 'negative'
Succession planning: Shashwat Goenka to become chairman of Spencer's Retail
ITC sets up consumer goods manufacturing unit in Odisha, CM inaugurates
JSW Steel, JFE Steel to form JV for CRGO electrical steel manufacturing
Hindustan Unilever, Genpact launch Be.Seen to help minority-owned units
GQG Partners buys Max Healthcare shares for Rs 415 cr via open market
Vedanta
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y