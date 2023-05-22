close

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

The board has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share which is 1850% on face value of Re 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vedanta

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2023-24. The dividend will amount to Rs 6,877 crore.
"The Board of Directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Monday, May 22, 2023 have approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share which is 1850 per cent on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 6,877 crores.," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Accoring to the company, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. 

 

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta dividend

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

