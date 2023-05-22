Hindustan Unilever, Genpact launch Be.Seen to help minority-owned units

In a bid to give a fillip to diverse and sustainable sourcing, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Genpact have launched Be.Seen — a program to help scale businesses owned by minority and under-represented groups in India.
HUL and Genpact aim to enable these businesses to eventually get absorbed into the supply chains of large consumer companies, including that of HUL.
In 2021, the maker of Sunsilk shampoos committed to spending Rs 2,000 crore annually with diverse businesses by 2025, Ansu Archana, procurement director, beauty & wellbeing, HUL, told Business Standard.
Archana added that the program aligns with Unilever’s wide-ranging set of commitments and actions to help build a more equitable and inclusive society. This is by raising living standards across its value chain, creating opportunities through inclusivity, and preparing people for the future of work.
“When you look at an economy like India, the last statistics that I saw was that less than 15 per cent of businesses were owned by women. This is broader than women; there are many communities that need more inclusion,” Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, enterprise services and analytics, Genpact, said.
Stein added, “I think incrementally it could take us decades to ship this metric. When you think about Unilever, or potentially in the future, other partners on this platform, they bring massive scale and global supply chains. Here, we can elevate the presence of these minority-owned businesses into global supply chains to accelerate their progress and profitable growth.”
Also Read
HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share
Hindustan Unilever's royalty hike move hits investor mood, stock dips 4%
Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts
Doing important transformation with AI: Genpact's Chief Digital Strategist
OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts
GQG Partners buys Max Healthcare shares for Rs 415 cr via open market
All 10 Adani stocks gain, group m-cap back in Rs 10-trillion league
HFCL bags Rs 222 cr order from Reliance Jio for transmission equipment
Nearly 2 mn mobile connections added in March, highest in nine months
Zomato tickled pink by Rs 2,000 note? CoD tweet a 'marketing ruse'
The program is implemented by Sattva, a social impact research and advisory firm. And in the pilot phase, the program will help shortlisted business owners to develop behavioral and technical skills over a period of six months. These include advancing business and growth plans, pitching to investors, as well as fundraising activities.
HUL and Genpact top leaders will also train the selected businesses.
Hind. Unilever
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y