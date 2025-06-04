Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea to seek shareholder nod for ₹20,000 cr fundraise, AoA tweak

Vodafone Idea to seek shareholder nod for ₹20,000 cr fundraise, AoA tweak

The planned fundraise is part of Vodafone Idea's broader effort to strengthen its balance sheet and support investments in network expansion and 5G rollout

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

The move comes as the cash-strapped telecom operator continues to battle intense competition and legacy dues.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea Ltd has called an extraordinary general meeting on 27 June to seek shareholder approval for a ₹20,000 crore ($2.4 billion) capital raise and amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA) aimed at retaining promoter control.
 
Shareholders will vote on two special resolutions. The first relates to changes in the company’s AoA to reflect amendments in the shareholders’ agreement that preserve governance and management rights for the promoters — Aditya Birla group and Vodafone Plc.
 
The second resolution seeks approval for the proposed issuance of securities aggregating up to ₹20,000 crore. 
 
 
The planned fundraise is part of Vodafone Idea’s broader effort to strengthen its balance sheet and support investments in network expansion and 5G rollout. The move comes as the cash-strapped telecom operator continues to battle intense competition and legacy dues.

More From This Section

Carlyle Group

Carlyle group exits Indegene; sells 10.2% stake for Rs 1,447 crore

SC, Supreme Court

SC allows manufacturing unit's closure, orders ₹15 cr ex-gratia for workers

Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India

Decathlon India to hit 170 stores by 2027, rolls out circular model

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Google-backed Glance AI to be part of Samsung mobile phones in the US

reliance infrastructures rinfra

NCLAT suspends insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

Topics : Vodafone Idea Aditya Birla Group Vodafone 5G network telecom services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon