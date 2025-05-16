Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Technologies secures Rs 114 cr solar project order

Waaree Renewable Technologies secures Rs 114 cr solar project order

The order value is approximately Rs 114.23 crore. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0

Waaree Renewable Technologies

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025-26 as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing said. | Photo: X@waareegroup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Friday said it has received a letter of award for setting up a solar power project under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0 for Rs 114.23 crore from a leading renewable energy firm.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025-26 as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing said.

The company has been awarded the Letter of Award for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction works of the solar power project including operation and maintenance (O&M) of 94 MW AC/131.6 MW DC capacity.

The order value is approximately Rs 114.23 crore. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ReNew, Andhra Pradesh

ReNew kicks off work for Rs 22K cr green energy complex in Andhra Pradesh

Hero

EV biz to breakeven when monthly sales reach 25K units: Hero MotoCorp CFO

Adani Ports

Adani Ports, JSW Infra bet big on logistics to boost cargo volumes

Oyo hotel

OYO adds 3,500 new corporate clients in FY25, logs 20% annual growth

Infosys

Infosys trims variable bonus payment to 65%, cites business condition

Topics : Waaree Energies solar project Renewable energy policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon