Infosys trims Q4 bonus to 65% for managers, cites poor demand, costs

Infosys has handed out an average performance bonus of about 65 per cent to its employees for the fourth quarter ended March, citing macroeconomic uncertainties.
The bonus was given to employees up to band 6, which covers managers and senior managers. It will be paid along with their salaries in May, an internal communication from the company said.
Infosys’ average bonus payments for the December and September quarters were about 90 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.
IT services companies have been conservative in paying bonus or variable components of pay packages for the fourth quarter due to muted client spends and lack of visibility into deals. Most of them have guided for near-flat growth this financial year.
Infosys said last month it expects flat revenue for this fiscal at worst and 3 per cent growth at best on a constant currency basis, as clients across verticals review costs and pull the brakes on discretionary spends.
Larger rival TCS also cut variable pay for its employees last month. While 70 per cent of the personnel received full quarterly variable allowance (QVA), the remainder, who are usually senior people, had their variable payout curtailed. TCS has also deferred annual appraisals, which usually kick in from April, citing challenging market conditions.