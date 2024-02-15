What next for Zee Ent: The answer will only unfold in the coming months

Punit Goenka sounds tired. The managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises was talking on its third quarter earnings call on Tuesday this week. It has been three weeks since Culver Max Entertainment (earlier Sony) issued a notice to terminate the merger agreement the duo signed in December 2021. For more than two years, everything that one of India’s largest broadcasters was doing – from shutting businesses in Russia or Thailand or channels like Big Magic and Big Ganga – was to meet regulatory approvals and the ‘conditions precedent’ to the merger. All the effort and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com