Wipro on job cuts: Aligning business, talent to changing market environment

After startups and Big Tech, layoff season may have begun at the $245 billion Indian IT industry

Ayushman BaruahShivani Shinde
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
After startups and Big Tech, the layoff season may have begun at the $245 billion Indian information-technology (IT) industry.

 Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro is looking to cut hundreds of jobs, targeting mid-level employees working onsite as the company looks to improve margins, according to a media report, citing two sources. The company has said it is aligning its business and talent to the changing market environment.

The industry is hit by the double whammy of clients holding back investments due to geopolitical uncertainties in major markets even as artificial intelligence (AI) is adversely impacting people management and routine tasks done by humans. 
First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

