Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Wipro, RSA ink new multi-year contract to accelerate cloud migration

The contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next couple of years to modernise its infrastructure and the use of Cloud technology

Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Information Technology major Wipro Limited, on Tuesday, announced its new agreement with one of the world's leading general insurance companies, RSA.

In a Bombay Stock Exchange filing, the company stated, “Wipro will help accelerate RSA’s migration to the cloud and build a compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure. The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA’s existing relationship, which began in 2016.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next few years to modernise its infrastructure and the use of cloud technology.

It will also support the delivery of a range of operational services to enable a connected business environment and support RSA’s growth objectives. The resulting state-of-the-art infrastructure will optimise service delivery and enhance RSA’s customer and employee experience through automation.

“We are proud to extend our engagement with RSA. Under our enhanced scope, we will accompany them on their modernisation journey by addressing their technology and regulatory needs,” said Omkar Nisal, Managing Director for the United Kingdom & Ireland, Wipro Limited.

“Through cloud technology and industry-leading cybersecurity frameworks, we will further strengthen and scale RSA’s business. Our teams are excited to continue our work, always innovating and driving modernisation to realise RSA’s ambitions,” he added.

“Wipro and RSA’s continued relationship helps us to drive greater value across our infrastructure services and ensure the highest standards of service. There is a significant focus on modernisation in the next few years, and both organisations remain committed to pushing boundaries and achieving even greater success in the future,” said Matt Lockie, IT Foundation Director at RSA.

Also Read

Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

Wipro to invest $1 bn in AI over 3 years, launches new platform for tech

Deal volume remains strong but discretionary spending down: Wipro MD & CEO

CoinSwitch unveils umbrella brand PeepalCo; aims for wealth-tech expansion

SC defers hearing on CBI plea against bail to Chanda Kochhar in fraud case

IPO-bound Oyo elevates Rakesh Kumar as new chief financial officer

Godrej eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue from new luxury housing project in Gurugram

Swiggy disbursed Rs 102 cr in loans to delivery partners in last 12 months

Topics : Cloud services Cloud computing Wipro IT service IT companies

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon