Wipro, RSA ink new multi-year contract to accelerate cloud migration

Information Technology major Wipro Limited, on Tuesday, announced its new agreement with one of the world's leading general insurance companies, RSA.

In a Bombay Stock Exchange filing, the company stated, “Wipro will help accelerate RSA’s migration to the cloud and build a compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure. The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA’s existing relationship, which began in 2016.”

The contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next few years to modernise its infrastructure and the use of cloud technology.

It will also support the delivery of a range of operational services to enable a connected business environment and support RSA’s growth objectives. The resulting state-of-the-art infrastructure will optimise service delivery and enhance RSA’s customer and employee experience through automation.

“We are proud to extend our engagement with RSA. Under our enhanced scope, we will accompany them on their modernisation journey by addressing their technology and regulatory needs,” said Omkar Nisal, Managing Director for the United Kingdom & Ireland, Wipro Limited.

“Through cloud technology and industry-leading cybersecurity frameworks, we will further strengthen and scale RSA’s business. Our teams are excited to continue our work, always innovating and driving modernisation to realise RSA’s ambitions,” he added.

“Wipro and RSA’s continued relationship helps us to drive greater value across our infrastructure services and ensure the highest standards of service. There is a significant focus on modernisation in the next few years, and both organisations remain committed to pushing boundaries and achieving even greater success in the future,” said Matt Lockie, IT Foundation Director at RSA.