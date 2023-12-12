Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Swiggy disbursed Rs 102 cr in loans to delivery partners in last 12 months

Swiggy receives over 1.5 lakh loan applications monthly. It has partnered with Betterplace and Refyne to enable loans. There is no limit to the number of loans delivery partners can apply

swiggy, swiggy AI

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food delivery firm Swiggy has said that it facilitated the disbursement of loans worth Rs 102 crore to delivery partners in the last 12 months. Of this, Rs 10.1 crore was disbursed in November alone. Swiggy first started enabling delivery partners with loans in 2019.

Swiggy receives over 1.5 lakh loan applications monthly. It has partnered with Betterplace and Refyne to enable loans. There is no limit to the number of loans delivery partners can apply for, provided they maintain a good repayment history. This has enabled delivery partners to take loans up to three times on average during their tenure with the platform.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Our loans initiative isn't just a programme; it's another way of looking out for our delivery partners. Personal emergencies, needs, and aspirations often need quick access to funds,” said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy. “Like with the recently launched Hospicash policy, where their loans are insured against any hospitalisation, taking off the pressure to repay during an emergency.”

Swiggy recently introduced the Hospicash policy in partnership with Reliance General Insurance. This policy offers coverage to the delivery partner in situations such as death, partial or temporary disability, and hospitalisation. Notably, the premium for this policy is set at a minimal 1 per cent of the loan amount. The company said that the Hospicash policy stands as a safety net, ensuring that in the event of an incident, the financial responsibility to pay the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) or the remaining loan amount does not fall upon the delivery partner or their family.

New loan applicants receive guidance through informative messages, loan confirmation, and document support. Swiggy also plans to educate those with reservations about loans. Additionally, a dedicated Central Insurance team, alongside the Loan service and Insurance customer service team, is available to address concerns or complaints.

Early this year, Chargeup, a fintech platform in the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector, partnered with Zomato to enable its delivery partners to get easy financing and leasing options for an electric mobility switch. With Chargeup expanding its battery swapping station network beyond the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to tier-I and tier-II regions, this initiative also enabled Zomato to reduce its carbon footprint across the country.

Also Read

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Fintech loan disbursement rose 21% YoY in FY23: FACE-Equifax report

Air India ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh to passengers for multiple flight delays

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India to hike prices by up to 2% from Jan

Crisis-hit SpiceJet to raise Rs 2,250 crore through equity shares

Adani Ports to raise $600 million through non-convertible debentures

Apple supplier in India working on setting up worker dormitories: Report

Topics : Swiggy Loan disbursals NBFCs India's service sector Reliance Insurance

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon