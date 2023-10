IT major Wipro is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI), and will be embedding AI into all its solutions and offerings in the next six months.

“In the next six months, 100 per cent of our solutions and offerings will be AI-embedded. This is what we call AI-first. Every practice, every service line, inside the organisation will be embedding AI into all the solutions we have,” Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Wipro told Business Standard.