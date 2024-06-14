Business Standard
With Penna Cement, Adanis spell out South India and Lanka strategy

Company sets target to achieve 140 MTPA capacity by 2028, aided by greenfield expansions

Premium

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements looks to strengthen its South India presence with its latest acquisition. The company had on Thursday announced that it would acquire Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore. Ambuja Cements plans to fund the acquisition through internal accruals.

Top executives from the company told analysts that the acquisition will help them enter new markets like Sri Lanka and address under-supply issues for the South market in India.

Outlining their South India market strategy, Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer (CEO) for Ambuja Cements, on a call with analysts on
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
