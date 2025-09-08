Yotta Infrastructure may invest $1.5 billion for more Nvidia GPUs

Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hiranandani-backed Yotta to double GPU capacity, fueling sovereign AI model development in India

D Gupta
Gupta added that of the first set of GPUs, Sarvam was given about 4,100 and Soket 1,536. | File Image

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Yotta Infrastructure plans to double down on India’s artificial intelligence (AI) push with a fresh $1.5-billion investment to procure another 8,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs). This is on top of its ongoing deployment for the government’s India AI Mission, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunil Gupta (pictured) said.
 
Yotta, backed by real estate behemoth the Hiranandani family, has almost deployed all of the first tranche of its 8,000 GPUs. These have been given to AI startups, such as Sarvam AI and Soket AI, who are trying to build sovereign large language models (LLM).
 
