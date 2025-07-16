Zeno Health expects 30% ecommerce revenue by FY26 through expansion

Zeno Health, a Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical company focused on affordable medicines, is aiming to generate 30 per cent of its revenue through e-commerce sales for the financial year 2025-2026 as it expands its offering pan-India.

“Currently, around 15 per cent of our revenue comes from e-commerce, particularly through our app-based channel. We expect this to scale up to 30 per cent by FY26, driven largely by our pan-India expansion,” said Girish Agarwal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Zeno Health, to Business Standard.

The remaining 70 per cent will continue to come from its offline outlets. "Medicine is the highest out-of-pocket