Zeno Health expects 30% ecommerce revenue by FY26 through expansion

With a strong offline base in Mumbai and Pune, Zeno Health plans to expand into Tier II and III cities, starting with Bihar, driven by increasing demand

Siddharth Gadia & Girish Agarwal, Co-founders, Zeno Health
Siddharth Gadia & Girish Agarwal, Co-founders, Zeno Health

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Zeno Health, a Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical company focused on affordable medicines, is aiming to generate 30 per cent of its revenue through e-commerce sales for the financial year 2025-2026 as it expands its offering pan-India.
 
“Currently, around 15 per cent of our revenue comes from e-commerce, particularly through our app-based channel. We expect this to scale up to 30 per cent by FY26, driven largely by our pan-India expansion,” said Girish Agarwal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Zeno Health, to Business Standard.
 
The remaining 70 per cent will continue to come from its offline outlets. "Medicine is the highest out-of-pocket
