close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

The disruptions have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the company, Zomato said

Reuters BENGALURU
Blinkit wage protests

Blinkit wage protests

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd said on Wednesday most stores of its grocery unit Blinkit had resumed operations after being shut due to wage protests, sending its shares up as much as 5%.
The disruptions had less than 1% impact on Zomato's revenue, the Gurgaon-based company said in a regulatory filing. Blinkit, which Zomato bought last year for $550 million, accounted for 12.7% of Zomato's total revenue in the third quarter.

Zomato had shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of its employees at stores and the delivery partners after it made changes to the payout structure of Blinkit delivery partners, it said.
Blinkit has around 400 stores in India, of which 50 were shut, mostly in and around New Delhi, on Friday, as employees pushed demands for better wages.

The changes to pay were made to "address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/order rejection frauds by few delivery partners in the system," Zomato said on Wednesday.
Blinkit competes with other big delivery firms, including top retailer Reliance-backed Dunzo, Tata's BigBasket and SoftBank-backed Swiggy in India's fast-growing grocery market.

Also Read

Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts at Rs 89

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

Zomato now in Hindi, does 150,000 orders a month on regional language apps

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

India gets over $60 bn in PE-VC investments for third year straight: Report

Google needs to reconsider its new Play payments policy, says ADIF

Cognizant Technology announces salary hikes to 300,000 employees

India market's share in Ericsson's global net sales jumps to 11%

Strong 5G gear sales in India boost Ericsson's quarterly net profit


(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)
Topics : Zomato | protests | low wage

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters

Goldman Sachs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon