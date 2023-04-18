close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Strong 5G gear sales in India boost Ericsson's quarterly net profit

While India boosted equipment sales, analysts said the net growth was chiefly driven by the $6.2 billion aquisition of cloud communication firm Vonage that Ericcson closed last year

Reuters
5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sweden’s Ericsson on Tuesday reported first-quarter core earnings that beat expectations, supported by stronger sales of 5G equipment in countries such as India, but sales in more established markets fell and eroded margins.
 
“India is strong and a good example where our sales are up five times,” Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander said in an interview. India is the second largest market for Ericsson after the US, he said.
 
While India boosted equipment sales, analysts said the net growth was chiefly driven by the $6.2 billion aquisition of cloud communication firm Vonage that Ericcson closed last year. 
 
The company has cut costs to mitigate lower spending by telecom operator customers in several regions and expects the slower pace of deployment to continue until the third quarter. 
 
The restructuring charges may be around 7 billion crowns for the full year, more than half of which will be booked in the current quarter, it said in a statement.
 
The sales growth in the quarter was mainly from fiercely price competitive markets such as India rather than high-margin markets like the US. Ericcson’s reported gross margin for the quarter fell to 38.6 per cent from 42 per cent.
 

Also Read

Ericsson to scale up production capacity of 5G equipment in India

India to have 690 million 5G subscribers by 2028: Ericsson Mobility Report

Geopolitics to become integral to IT industry: Top Ericsson India official

Ericsson scaling up production in phases at Pune to meet India' 5G demand

Fixed wireless access a key money-spinner for telcos post 5G: Ericsson exec

Cosmetic major L'Oreal makes strategic investment in DSG Consumer Partners

Localisation plan: Indian firms to make key components for Apple

Tata nears deal to buy Wistron's iPhone factory for Rs 5,000 crore

Amazon top seller RattanIndia Enterprises to launch private labels

Crisil reports 20% rise in net profit to Rs 145.8 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Net sales rose 14 per cent to 62.6 billion crowns, beating estimates of 60.43 billion. Its quarterly adjusted operating earnings, excluding restructuring, fell to 4 billion Swedish crowns from 4.8 billion crowns a year earlier, beating analysts’ mean forecast of 3.28 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Topics : 5G spectrum | Ericsson

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters

Goldman Sachs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon