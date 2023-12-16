Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell generic anti-epileptic medication

The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Received approva to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets in multiple strengths

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic anti-epileptic medication.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets in multiple strengths, the drug firm said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Lacosamide is indicated to treat partial-onset seizures. It is also used with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
As per IQVIA data, Lacosamide Tablets had annual sales of USD 249 million in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Zydus gets USFDA nod for Zituvimet for type-2 diabetes mellitus treatment

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for pregnancy prevention medication

Reliance General Insurance launches new policy for overseas treatment

Adani Group acquires majority stake in news agency IANS for undisclosed sum

Infy hands out salary revision letters to employees, hikes effective Nov 1

Disney-Reliance entertainment biz deal may be beset with antitrust issues

Addicted to Disney: Why former executives find it hard to stay away

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Pharmaceuticals Zydus Healthcare USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon