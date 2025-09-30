Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Amazon India sees Tier-II cities drive 70% of festival sale traffic

Amazon India sees Tier-II cities drive 70% of festival sale traffic

The performance comes as recent GST reforms reduced rates on appliances and electronics, enabling sellers on Amazon to pass through over ₹100 crore in savings to customers

Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India
premium

Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India’s month-long Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale attracted 380 million customer visits in its first 48 hours, with more than 70 per cent coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, showcasing how India’s e-commerce expansion is accelerating beyond major metros. Recent goods and services tax (GST) reforms reduced rates on appliances and electronics, enabling sellers on Amazon to pass on over ₹100 crore in savings to customers. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India, said the platform added 12 new fulfillment centres, six sort centers, and 45 delivery stations while hiring 150,000 seasonal
Topics : Amazon Amazon India Festive sale
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon