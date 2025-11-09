With Zoho around, we are determined to work on Arattai: Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu, founder and chief scientist, Zoho, has managed to grab headlines with his belief that India needs to build its own tech stack to be resilient in an uncertain global economy. In a virtual interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about his role as a scientist, his vision for Zoho and India’s artificial intelligence (AI) journey. Edited excerpts:

From that time to now, how has your decision to become the chief scientist played out?

For Zoho, Shailesh (Shailesh Kumar Davey, Group chief executive officer or CEO) and Rajesh (Rajesh Ganesan), who heads ManageEngine, have run the business very well.