Asheesh Pandey, Kalyan Kumar recommended to head UBI, Central Bank

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Friday recommended Asheesh Pandey for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India, and Kalyan Kumar for the post of MD and CEO of Central Bank of India.

‘Recommendation for the position of MD and CEO in PSBs 2025–26: Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with 23 candidates from various public sector banks between May 27 and May 30, 2025,’ said the FSIB in its statement.

Earlier, Business Standard reported that UBI MD and CEO A Manimekhalai is unlikely to get an extension. Although Manimekhalai’s tenure ends on