Canara Bank to recruit people proficient in local languages: MD & CEO

‘Canara Bank to recruit people proficient in local languages’ &Canara Bank, which has waived charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance, plans to compensate for the revenue loss by canvassing ₹10,000 crore of additional deposits in savings account. The Bengaluru-based lender’s managing director and chief executive officer,

K Satyanarayana Raju, in a telephonic interview with Anupreksha Jain pointed out that any further rate cut by the central bank would put margins under pressure for another six months. Edited excerpts:

How do you plan to compensate for losses arising from the non-levy of fees for those not maintaining minimum balance in savings