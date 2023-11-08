Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

CIL gives extension to Debasish Nanda as Director, Business Development

Nanda took over as CIL's first Director, Business Development last year

Coal India

Coal India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has given extension to Debasish Nanda, who at present is company's Director, Business Development.
The extension has been given to Nanda, who is at present company's Director, Business Development, for a period of six months effective November 2, 2023 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nanda took over as CIL's first Director, Business Development last year.
Before joining CIL, Nanda was working as Executive Director (Gas) in Indian Oil.
Nanda, a graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, a post graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.
He joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a management trainee in the marketing division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Coal Ministry nod to hike in wage of Coal India non-executive employees

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

NHAI plans tunnel at Laxmi Dungri in Odisha's Sambalpur, receives Rs 37 cr

Hirakud dam authorities in Odisha release season's first floodwater

Edtech firm Unacademy appoints Sandhydeep Purri as chief people officer

Public sector lender BoB's head of digital lending Akhil Handa quits

HDFC Bank 2.0 under Sashidhar Jagdishan: Steady beginning, miles to go

State Bank of India ropes in cricket icon MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Biocon Biologics appoints Kedar Upadhye as new chief financial officer

Topics : Coal India Coal India Limited Indian Oil

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon