State Bank of India ropes in cricket icon MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India, has roped in cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the bank's official Brand Ambassador to strengthen its connection, especially with the younger population.

Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns of SBI.

Among public sector banks, Bank of Baroda had appointed Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. At present, badminton players P V Sindhu, K Srikanth, and cricketer Shafali Verma are BOB's brand ambassadors. Delhi-based Punjab National Bank had also taken Virat Kohli on board as its brand ambassador.

A senior SBI official said the SBI brand has strong recall value with a robust service track record, but some messages on social media have tried to show working at branches in a negative light. Putting activities in perspective and reinforcing commitment to serve customers is important. The bank hopes to make connections with customers stronger and enhance its brand image through its association with Dhoni, the official said.

The bank did not disclose the terms of the agreement with Dhoni.

SBI, in a statement, said his remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress make him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI.

This association symbolises the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it added.