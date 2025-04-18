Gensol's Jaggi brothers: The rise and fall of serial entrepreneurs

This is not the first time that a company founded by brothers Anmol Jaggi and Puneet Jaggi has faced shutdown. The duo, who are now in the news for fund diversions at Gensol Engineering for personal use and halting the operations at BluSmart without notice, began their startup journey sometime around 2007. Like serial entrepreneurs, they have ventured into rising business segments. and shut or sold them when faced with headwinds before moving on to greener pastures.

The web of companies they created has now come to haunt them, especially when their latest creation BluSmart—electric cab service--was just catching the