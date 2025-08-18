Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Where your data resides is a fundamental question: IBM's Hans Dekkers

Where your data resides is a fundamental question: IBM's Hans Dekkers

IBM Asia Pacific head on India's data sovereignty push, AI adoption, and cloud evolution

Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific
premium

Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:23 AM IST
Hans Dekkers, general manager, IBM Asia Pacific, was recently in India to announce collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra on quantum technologies and the opening of IBM’s India Client Experience Centre in Mumbai. In a conversation with Shivani Shinde at IBM’s new office in Mumbai, he speaks about why data control is becoming a critical demand in a volatile geopolitical climate. Edited excerpts:
 
We met exactly a year ago, and the global macro and geopolitical climate has worsened. What trends have you seen among your client base?
 
The last one year has seen a huge disruption. What we see now
Topics : Company News Interviews IBM India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon