Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / India crucial to how we see future of AI on Meta platforms: Arun Srinivas

India crucial to how we see future of AI on Meta platforms: Arun Srinivas

Arun Srinivas reveals 92% of businesses on Meta are SMBs, details AI-driven features for creators, and a strategic rethink for WhatsApp Pay

Arun Srinivas
premium

Arun Srinivas, managing director and head for Meta in India

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Arun Srinivas, managing director and head for Meta in India, is bullish on the company’s offering to businesses, especially small and medium businesses (SMBs), and their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered offerings, which he says have started giving returns on every rupee they spend. In an in-person interview with Shivani Shinde, his first since he took over the mandate, he talks about the growing significance of SMBs in WhatsApp messaging, a rethink of the WhatsApp Pay strategy, and innovation from India. Edited excerpts: 
It’s been six months into the new role. How has the ride been so far? 
It’s very exciting and
Topics : Interviews Facebook whatsapp Instagram artifical intelligence Metaverse
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon