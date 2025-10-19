India must be able to quickly attract global oil firms: Rystad Energy CEO

A “Guyana-like” moment in oil discovery requires that countries offer transparent fiscal terms, quality geological data and allow global firms to take the risk involved in oil and gas exploration, says Jarand Rystad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rystad Energy. In an interview with Sudheer Pal Singh, Rystad says India is still 10 years away from the point when focus on electrification would make sense after enough decarbonisation has occurred. Edited excerpts:

Is the global energy transition dead?

The energy transition is about how new technologies like solar, wind, batteries, or electric vehicles will come into the