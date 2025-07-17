India needs to develop a broader semiconductor ecosystem over time: Subbiah

Vellayan Subbiah, a fourth-generation Murugappa group scion and chairman of CG Power, executive vice-chairman of Tube Investments of India (TII), and chairman of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co, believes India should take a cue from China and identify key sectors that can drive manufacturing growth. In a video interview with Shine Jacob, he talks about the group’s semiconductor foray, the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country’s future, and the need for a push towards India being a product nation. Edited excerpts:

You have turned around debt-ridden CG Power. The company is setting up a ₹7,600 crore outsourced semiconductor