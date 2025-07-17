IHCL Q1 profit up 19% despite geopolitical impact, eyes Africa growth

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 296 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), despite headwinds from geopolitical tensions. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 248 crore in the same period last year.
The country’s largest hospitality company recorded a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 2,041.8 crore from Rs 1,550 crore.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) at domestic hotels grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while international properties saw a 13 per cent increase.
However, IHCL experienced a 3 per cent impact on its topline due to geopolitical tensions in northern India, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April and Operation Sindoor. The ongoing conflict in Western Asia further exacerbated the situation.
“This marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record performance. We would like to see such record growth continue for at least the next five to six quarters, provided our base also grows,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, in a post-results interaction with Business Standard.
During the quarter, the company announced 12 signings, including three luxury wildlife lodges at Kruger National Park in Africa, and six openings. Its total portfolio now stands at 392 hotels, comprising 249 operational properties and 143 in the pipeline.
“We want to maintain the pace of signing one contract every week and opening between 30 and 36 hotels annually—effectively four signings and three openings each month. We are also exploring more safari opportunities in Africa, as that segment performs well in that geography,” Chhatwal added.
IHCL expects to reach the 400-hotel milestone by July. Under its Accelerate 2030 vision, the company aims to scale its portfolio to 700 hotels.
“This performance was enabled by diversification of our top line across same-store hotels—not just like-for-like growth—and new businesses, with consolidated revenue growing 27 per cent over the previous year,” Chhatwal stated in the company’s earnings release.
The air and institutional catering business segment, TajSATS, recorded revenue of Rs 290 crore in the quarter, marking a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Management fee income grew 17 per cent to Rs 133 crore, driven by non-like-for-like growth.
In FY26, IHCL plans to invest over Rs 1,200 crore in its comprehensive asset management and upgrade programme, as well as in greenfield projects. The focus will remain on expanding the iconic Taj brand and enhancing digital capabilities.