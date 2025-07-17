Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IHCL Q1 profit up 19% despite geopolitical impact, eyes Africa growth

IHCL Q1 profit up 19% despite geopolitical impact, eyes Africa growth

IHCL posts Rs 296 crore Q1 profit and 32% rise in revenue, signs 12 hotels including wildlife lodges in Africa, targets 400-hotel milestone and future expansion

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 296 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), despite headwinds from geopolitical tensions. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 248 crore in the same period last year.
 
The country’s largest hospitality company recorded a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations, rising to Rs 2,041.8 crore from Rs 1,550 crore.
 
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) at domestic hotels grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while international properties saw a 13 per cent increase.
 
 
However, IHCL experienced a 3 per cent impact on its topline due to geopolitical tensions in northern India, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April and Operation Sindoor. The ongoing conflict in Western Asia further exacerbated the situation.
 
“This marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record performance. We would like to see such record growth continue for at least the next five to six quarters, provided our base also grows,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, in a post-results interaction with Business Standard. 

Also Read

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors.

IHCL brands are growing, Ginger expanding fastest: N Chandrasekaran

The country's largest hotel chain is expanding to double its portfolio of hotels to over 700 hotels.

IHCL unveils Taj Damdama resort as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC refuses IHCL plea on land use dues to Jai Mahal Palace Hotel

IHCL Taj hotel brand

Mumbai airport, Taj Hotel receive bomb threat over Afzal Guru hanging

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL

IHCL launches Claridges Collections, bets big on India's luxury market

 
During the quarter, the company announced 12 signings, including three luxury wildlife lodges at Kruger National Park in Africa, and six openings. Its total portfolio now stands at 392 hotels, comprising 249 operational properties and 143 in the pipeline.
 
“We want to maintain the pace of signing one contract every week and opening between 30 and 36 hotels annually—effectively four signings and three openings each month. We are also exploring more safari opportunities in Africa, as that segment performs well in that geography,” Chhatwal added.
 
IHCL expects to reach the 400-hotel milestone by July. Under its Accelerate 2030 vision, the company aims to scale its portfolio to 700 hotels.
 
“This performance was enabled by diversification of our top line across same-store hotels—not just like-for-like growth—and new businesses, with consolidated revenue growing 27 per cent over the previous year,” Chhatwal stated in the company’s earnings release.
 
The air and institutional catering business segment, TajSATS, recorded revenue of Rs 290 crore in the quarter, marking a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Management fee income grew 17 per cent to Rs 133 crore, driven by non-like-for-like growth.
 
In FY26, IHCL plans to invest over Rs 1,200 crore in its comprehensive asset management and upgrade programme, as well as in greenfield projects. The focus will remain on expanding the iconic Taj brand and enhancing digital capabilities.

More From This Section

CEAT

Ceat Q1 FY26 results: Profit falls 27% to ₹112 crore, rises sequentially

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

Axis Bank

Axis Bank net profit down 4% in Q1FY26 on rise in slippages, provisions

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Q1 net profit up 10.5% to ₹1,254.6 crore, beats estimate

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels net profit jumps 26.6% in June qtr

Topics : Taj Hotel IHCL Q1 results Hospitality sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon