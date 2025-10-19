Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / IndusInd Bank to rebuild senior management team in 6 months: MD & CEO

IndusInd Bank to rebuild senior management team in 6 months: MD & CEO

IndusInd Bank CEO Rajiv Anand outlines three-year plan to boost deposits, expand MSME and retail lending, stabilise microfinance, and strengthen senior management

Rajiv Anand, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IndusInd Bank
premium

Rajiv Anand, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IndusInd Bank

Manojit Saha Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajiv Anand took charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of IndusInd Bank in August after his predecessor quit following accounting lapses. In a telephonic interaction with Manojit Saha, Anand spells out the road map to rebuild the private lender over the next three years. Edited excerpts: 
Loans and deposits have fallen in Q2, both sequentially and year-on-year. Was that a conscious strategy? 
It was a conscious call to shed some of our high-cost deposits and low-yielding assets. So, it is a rebalancing of the portfolio that is currently playing out. If you notice, retail deposits
Topics : IndusInd Bank MSME Bank loans Banking sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon