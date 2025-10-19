IndusInd Bank to rebuild senior management team in 6 months: MD & CEO

Rajiv Anand took charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of IndusInd Bank in August after his predecessor quit following accounting lapses. In a telephonic interaction with Manojit Saha, Anand spells out the road map to rebuild the private lender over the next three years. Edited excerpts:

Loans and deposits have fallen in Q2, both sequentially and year-on-year. Was that a conscious strategy?

It was a conscious call to shed some of our high-cost deposits and low-yielding assets. So, it is a rebalancing of the portfolio that is currently playing out. If you notice, retail deposits