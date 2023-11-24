Kotak Mutual Fund hires Harish Bihani, two other fund managers

Kotak Mahindra AMC on Friday announced the addition of Harish Bihani to its fund management team. Bihani was earlier with ICICI Prudential AMC, managing three funds with a combined assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 20,000 crore, the AMC said in a release.



Two fund managers have left Kotak Mahindra AMC recently — Pankaj Tibrewal and Harish Krishnan. However, two more fund managers will soon join its team, the company said.



“Pankaj Tibrewal, senior executive vice president and fund manager at KMAMC has decided to pursue an entrepreneurial journey after a glorious innings and will exit the company by the end of November 2023,” the AMC said in the release. Krishnan joined Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC last month.



Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd