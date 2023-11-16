Sensex (0.47%)
'I'll be last man standing': Ashneer Grover on charges of fake invoices

BharatPe had alleged that Grover and his family paid for their South Delhi house, vacations, skincare and appliances with the company's money

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe

Ashneer Grover

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Amid reports that Ashneer Grover generated fake invoices that had bank account numbers created later, BharatPe co-founder took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said that he would be the "last man standing after BharatPe".

In the post, he cited the responses of various institutions, including the Economic Offenders Wing, falsifying the alleged charges in the ongoing investigations against him.

The post read, "Le auditors (Deloitte): 'NO 'Fraud' reported in the company as per Annual Reports and company's financials are true and fair."

"Le EOW: 'The investigation of the case is at the initial stage and replies from various authorities are yet to be received and examined. Moreover, a further course of investigation is in progress on the allegations levelled by the complainant in the present case," it further said.


BharatPe alleged that Grover and his family used company money to pay for their South Delhi house, vacations, skin care products and appliances. It filed a case with the EOW on 17 charges, including forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Moneycontrol earlier this week reported that in its preliminary report, EOW said invoices were provided by the vendors as well as the complainant company to the investigating agency, which established that these fake invoices were created at a later stage after the opening of bank accounts of these firms.

"These firms were established and their bank accounts were opened only for the purpose of siphoning off funds and for causing wrongful gain to the alleged persons," the report cited by Moneycontrol said.

The company has been in the news since 2022, when Grover was accused of using inappropriate language with a bank employee for failing to secure an allotment and funding for Nykaa IPO. Grover took a voluntary leave and later resigned from his post. 

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

