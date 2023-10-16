close
Midcap IT services company Mphasis appoints Ayaskant Sarangi as CHRO

Before joining Mphasis, Sarangi served as CHRO at Wipro Enterprises, where he led human resources functions

Mphasis

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Midcap IT services company Mphasis has announced the appointment of Ayaskant Sarangi as its new Global Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). Sarangi will join the Executive Council and report directly to Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mphasis.

Before joining Mphasis, Sarangi served as CHRO at Wipro Enterprises, where he led human resources functions. He also held various HR leadership roles at Wipro Technologies. In his new role, Sarangi will spearhead Mphasis's global human resources strategy and operations, overseeing talent management, recruitment, leadership development, and all aspects of HR operations.

Sarangi succeeds Srikanth Karra, who has been the CHRO of the company since 2017. Srikanth will assume the role of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to facilitate a smooth transition until his superannuation in April 2024.

Nitin Rakesh said, "I extend my gratitude to Srikanth for his significant contributions in shaping Mphasis as a future-focused workplace. We believe Ayaskant's strong track record in the IT sector and strategic vision will be pivotal as we continue to attract, develop, and retain top talent globally."

"I am honoured to join Mphasis and grateful to Nitin for this opportunity. I am excited to contribute to the company at this critical stage in its growth journey," said Ayaskant Sarangi.

Sarangi holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Surat, and a master's degree in human resources from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar.

Mphasis human resource Wipro

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

