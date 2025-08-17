Govt looking to set up corpus for strategic deepwater exploration

The government is planning to set up a corpus under the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to support strategic oil and gas exploration efforts in deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas.

The exact contours of the plan are yet to be finalised, including the size of the corpus and its sources.

“The Prime Minister has emphasised upon the National Deepwater Exploration Mission where a corpus is identified by the Government of India for a focused and concerted strategy-driven exploration in deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas and Oil India Ltd (OIL) remains committed to this clarion call,”