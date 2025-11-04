'Need to drive double-digit top line, and margins in excess of that'

Tata Consumer expects to close the year with margins at 15 per cent. In an interview, Sunil D’Souza, the managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consumer Products, talks about what led the company to deliver a strong topline in the second quarter despite GST disruptions with Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts:

Despite GST disruptions in the quarter, you’ve managed to see a strong rise in revenue?

We’ve got good volume growth. We continue to expand distribution and innovation and we continue to power up. We are on track for a full year of 5 per cent innovation to sales