Prosus CEO flags India as top priority, accelerates AI investments

Prosus CEO flags India as top priority, accelerates AI investments

The Dutch investor posted steady growth in its India operations for the six months ended September 30, 2025, led by a stronger PayU performance and continued momentum across its broader portfolio

Fabricio Bloisi, group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Dutch technology investor Prosus.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Fabricio Bloisi, group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Dutch technology investor Prosus, highlighted India as the company’s most important growth market, signalling a sharp acceleration in artificial intelligence investments across its portfolio in the country. He framed the country as central to Prosus’ long-term strategy in areas such as payments, mobility, travel and AI-enabled consumer services.
 
“India is our top priority,” Bloisi told Business Standard during the company’s H1’26 Results media call.
 
The Dutch investor posted steady growth in its India operations for the six months ended September 30, 2025, led by a stronger PayU performance and continued momentum
