Syrma SGS to focus on exports in healthcare, rail, defence: MD Gujral

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Syrma SGS will continue to focus on high-margin export products, such as healthcare, railways, and defence, to achieve double-digit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth by 2027-28, the company’s Managing Director (MD), Jasbir Singh Gujral, said.

“Over the last three years, we have had a good run. My EBITDA has increased significantly from Rs 215 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 325 crore in 2024-25. It is expected to grow another 30 per cent in this fiscal,” Gujral told Business Standard, adding that the company’s exports had also grown 19 per cent over