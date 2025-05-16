Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS strengthens leadership to accelerate focus on AI, data, Cloud

Aarthi Subramanian has been named executive director-president and chief operating officer (COO), while Mangesh Sathe has been appointed as chief strategy officer

Mangesh Sathe, Aarthi Subramanian
(Left to right) Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director-President and COO, TCS, and Mangesh Sathe, Chief Strategy Officer, TCS

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology (IT) services firm, is sharpening its focus on emerging technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data, and Cloud. In line with this strategic push, the firm has announced key leadership appo­int­ments following its results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25). 
Aarthi Subramanian has been named executive director-president and chief operating officer (COO), while Mangesh Sathe has been appointed as chief strategy officer. These appointments are aimed at bolstering the company’s leadership capacity as it aligns itself with next-generation growth drivers. Providing more insights into Subramanian’s role, K Krithivasan, managing director
