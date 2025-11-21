We expect double-digit growth by associating with cricket: Apollo Tyres MD

Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Neeraj Kanwar says the ₹579-crore India team sponsorship is a long-term brand bet aimed at deeper rural reach, stronger dealer interest and double-digit growth

Neeraj Kanwar Vice-chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres
Neeraj Kanwar Vice-chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Neeraj Kanwar, vice-chairman and managing director of Apollo Tyres made an unexpected record bid to win the lead sponsorship rights for the national cricket team for two and a half years. In a video call with Surajeet Das Gupta, he talks about the reasons behind this big gamble on cricket and how the company plans to leverage this association for its business.
 
You paid a substantial ₹579 crore to win the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sponsorship rights for the cricket team that comes to over ₹4 crore per match. What are the economics of
