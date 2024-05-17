Wipro COO Amit Choudhary steps down, Sanjeev Jain to take charge

IT major Wipro on Friday appointed Sanjeev Jain as the chief operating officer (COO) effective immediately, as Amit Choudhary has stepped down to “pursue opportunities outside the organisation,” the company said.

Jain had joined Wipro in 2023 as the global head of Business Operations. He has over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, and scaling up global operations. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is the latest of the various C-level exits Wipro has seen in the recent past, including that of former CEO Thierry Delaporte and CFO Jatin Dalal.

Choudhary, meanwhile, will be with the company until the end of May to ensure a smooth transition.

New COO Jain will report to CEO Srinivas Pallia and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee. He will be based in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Wipro appoints Vinay Firake as CEO of APMEA strategic market unit



“Over the past year, Sanjeev (Jain) has been leading Wipro’s talent supply chain, including Wipro’s gig work platform, TopGear, as well as talent skilling, global mobility, talent acquisition, and business resilience functions. He has played a key leadership role in the development and deployment of Wipro’s AI training and upskilling strategy,” Wipro said in a statement.

As COO, Sanjeev Jain will be responsible for continuing Wipro’s journey of building a client-centric delivery organisation focused on driving sustainable, profitable, and delivery-led growth, the company said.

He will oversee Global Business Operations, the Chief Information Office, the Chief Information Security Office, and the Enterprise Risk Management function and continue to work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organisation on transformation initiatives.

“In the short time that Sanjeev (Jain) has been with Wipro, he has developed strong relationships with on-the-ground delivery teams and made a significant impact on our strategic thinking and execution prowess,” said Pallia.

“Under his leadership, we have built out our approach to AI training and upskilling and trained over 225,000 of our people in AI principles. Sanjeev has also been instrumental in devising our career development strategy for next-gen associates and significantly enhancing our utilisation. As COO, he will be responsible for continuing to simplify our operating model, building a client-centric delivery organisation, and driving operational excellence with a focus on execution rigor and speed,” Pallia added.