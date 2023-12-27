Wipro files case against former CFO Jatin Dalal who moved to Cognizant

IT major Wipro has filed a case against Jatin Dalal, its former chief financial officer (CFO), according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). Dalal was Infosys CFO since April 2015 and moved to Cognizant on December 1.

The charges of the plea are unclear but the report added that the case has been heard by a Bengaluru civil court from both the parties and the next hearing is scheduled for January 3. Dalal has sought that the matter be referred to arbitration.





ALSO READ: Who is Aparna C Iyer? All you need to know about IT major Wipro's new CFO Dalal was CFO of Wipro's Global IT Business from 2011 to 2015 in Bengaluru, and before that served as Wipro's UK head of finance for the Europe region and as the global finance head for the company's Energy and Utilities, Health Care, and Manufacturing business units.

Earlier, Wipro had also filed a case against Mohd Haque, one of its former senior executives who also moved to Cognizant. The company said that Haque violated the non-compete clause by joining Cognizant before August.

The company said that Haque had agreed to not work with Wipro's competitors for 12 months after the end of his employment. Wipro had also alleged that Haque held confidential information about the company and uploaded some of the files from his personal email account.

In the case of Dalal, he had quit the company in September and in the same month, Cognizant announced his appointment effective December 1.

Wipro's shares gained 1.5 per cent on Tuesday and ended the session at Rs 469.7 apiece. The stock is up 20 per cent in 2023.