Indian Overseas Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹1,226 crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹1,226 crore

Interest income rose to Rs 5,856 crore during the September quarter of FY'26, from Rs 5,055 crore in the year-ago period

The bank had a net profit of Rs 777 crore in the September quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday reported a 58 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,226 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 777 crore in the September quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal.

Interest income rose to Rs 5,856 crore during the September quarter of FY'26, from Rs 5,055 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 1.83 per cent during the July-September quarter, from 2.72 per cent of total loans in the same quarter of 2024.

Shares of IOB were trading at Rs 39.99, down 0.60 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

