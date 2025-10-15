Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on the luxury housing segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Oberoi Realty on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 760.26 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 589.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, Oberoi Realty said in a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on the luxury housing segment.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Q2 results Oberoi Realty

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

