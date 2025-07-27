Listed private sector life insurers see moderation in Ulip biz in Q1

Listed private sector life insurers witnessed a moderation in their unit-linked business growth in the April–June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), amid volatile equity markets.

In the same period last year, these companies had aggressively pushed unit-linked products (ULIPs). However, following the implementation of new surrender value regulations, insurers have consciously reduced the share of ULIPs in their portfolios to protect margins, shifting focus towards non-participating products, which are more margin-accretive.

SBI Life Insurance – largest private sector life insurer – reported a drop in share of ULIPs to 57 per cent of their total Annualised Premium Equivalent