Pace of volume recovery key for gains in Hindustan Unilever stock

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) Q2FY26 consolidated revenue rose 2 per cent to Rs 16,250 crore, with low or flat volume growth. Demand remained stable, but goods and services tax (GST) transition and a prolonged monsoon hurt offtake. Management expects H2FY26 to be better than H1FY26.

Net sales grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 16,060 crore, while underlying volume growth (UVG) was flat Y-o-Y. Total revenue rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,250 crore. Home care revenue declined 1 per cent Y-o-Y (UVG up mid-single digit), beauty and wellbeing rose 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y (UVG flat), personal care was