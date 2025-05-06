Polycab Q4 result: Net profit rises 34% to ₹730.3 crore, dividend declared

Polycab India Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹730.3 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks a 34.3 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹544 crore.
Polycab's revenue from operations rose to ₹6985.8 crore from ₹5591.9 crore in Q4 FY24.
The board of directors of the company proposed a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share.
Shares of Polycab India were up 3 per cent at ₹5,970.5 apiece at 1.40 pm on the BSE on Tuesday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.